Sunday, March 29, 2020
Google Classroom is the most popular education app on Android and iOS amid coronavirus
By Ben Schoon
With schools out in many locations around the United States, teachers and parents alike are looking for alternative ways to keep students occupied. Now, the coronavirus pandemic has boosted Google Classroom to 50 million downloads on Android and to the #1 education app on both Android and iOS.
Google Classroom has been around for quite some time at this point, but the free service hasn’t been especially popular. That’s quickly changing, though, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. According to AppBrain (via Android Police), a service that tracks app popularity over time, noted that the Classroom app wasn’t even in the top 100 education apps early on in March.
As of March 10th, Google Classroom saw a huge spike to the top 5 of the Play Store’s education catalog in the United States. In Mexico, Canada, Finland, Italy, Indonesia, and Poland, the app has also been boosted with more popularity. Read more >>