Thursday, March 19, 2020
‘God brought me through Dorian’: Shelter residents prepare for COVID-19
By Royston Jones
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Some Dorian survivors residing at the Bahamas Academy Gymnasium shelter say they are relying on God to keep them safe amid growing fears of the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in The Bahamas.
“I hear people talking about it, but God will save us,” said Rose Sinkgin, 52, who has resided at the shelter for the last six months.
“I keep praying because God is the beginning and the end.
“If God did not leave me dead in Hurricane Dorian, he can deliver me from this.” Read more >>
