GE Mobile Turbine To Help Power Bahamas

A GE TM2500 mobile aeroderivative gas turbine is ready to start operating at Bahamas Power and Light Company Ltd. (BPL) Blue Hills Power Plant to provide an addition of up to 34 MW of power to the island and potentially bring more grid stability and help control grid frequency.
By J. Burke
TM2500 can supply up to 34 MW
Bahamas Power & Light Co. Ltd. (BPL) recently installed a GE’s TM2500 mobile aeroderivative gas turbine that can supply up to 34 MW.
The deployment of the mobile gas turbine by GE Gas Power will potentially support the improvement of frequency control of the grid, which is expected to help reduce power outages and eventually facilitate the connection of more renewable generation.
“Our TM2500 mobile aeroderivative gas turbine can operate on a wide variety of fuels including natural gas, LPG and distillate liquid fuel, becoming the first equipment of its kind to be installed in The Bahamas,” said Carlos Mousadi, general manager for Central America and The Caribbean for GE Gas Power. “The technology may potentially provide cheaper and cleaner power than the current diesel generators on the island.” Read more >>