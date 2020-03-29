Funeral homes face 'heart-wrenching' new normal under coronavirus

"It's much more stressful and more emotional," one funeral director said.
Father Sandy McDonald presides over the funeral of Ralph Ray, 73, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Columbia, SC., March 27, 2020. In the front row, left-right, Ray's widow Cathy Ray, son Steve Ray, and Steve's wife Ness Ray. Due to coronavirus social distancing measures, no more than ten people were allowed to attend the funeral. Three family members and two friends attended. His daughter, siblings, and grandchildren were unable to attend. Jeff Blake/USA TODAY NETWORK
Funeral homes are learning to navigate a new normal of mourning under the novel coronavirus pandemic, as long-cherished embraces have been barred and memorials must be limited in size and scope.
For Thomas Pirro Jr., a funeral director in Syracuse, New York, not being able to comfort mourners has been one of the most challenging aspects.
"To see someone standing by themselves sobbing is heart wrenching," Pirro told ABC News on Saturday. "Losing a loved one is stressful and emotional under normal circumstances. To add this -- the safe-distance factor and limited number of people that are allowed -- it's much more stressful and more emotional than ever." Read more >>