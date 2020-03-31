Friends of the Environment March E-News

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Preserving the environment of Abaco, The Bahamas through education, conservation and research facilitation. 
Established in 1988
March 2020
We started March with much excitement about moving forward from Dorian, getting back into the newly opened schools, excited for the upcoming Reef Ball at The Abaco Inn and planning for rebuilding FRIENDS' Education Center. We've since pulled in the reins, but just a little bit. This COVID-19 has thrown us a little off course with the uncertainty of the future, but we are determined to stay focused as we see what the future brings. As we continue to practice resilience, we know we will get through this too. Abaco's beautiful and diverse environment is still here, and we are committed to environmental education and spreading the importance of conservation, how ever that may be. We have been humbled and thankful these past few months that so many of you reached out to us lending support, wishing us well, and helping in so many ways as we endured the devastation of Dorian. Now we are all in this next crisis together and I wish you all well. If it helps, know that because of your support we will be here helping to protect this beautiful little corner of this crazy world, for when you return, one day soon.  Stay well!

Cha Boyce
Executive Director 

Education Update

WASH School Program 
We have been partnering with international and local organizations including UNICEF, Bahamas Water and Sewage Corporation (WSC), Water Mission, Samaritan's Purse and The Goodness Tour to create a Water Sanitization and Hygiene (WASH) program for local schools.
The two main goals of the WASH Program are to:
1) Install infrastructure in local schools to increase water storage and availability, and
 2) Create an outreach program for local schools to increase knowledge on water quality, conservation, sustainability, and
 availability, on an island. 

FRIENDS' role is to lead the outreach program in the schools. Earlier this month we developed the curriculum to carry out outreach in the schools. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 virus, this outreach has been postponed. However, we plan to begin as soon as schools re-open. This program has been funded by UNICEF and Water Mission.

 Social Distancing Takes Education Online! 
We know this is a challenging time for everyone and many people are continuing education at home. Even though you may be sitting at a desk (or on your couch!), there are still ways to explore your environment and learn about the world around you!

Here are a few activities from Friends of the Environment:
"The Coral Reefs of Abaco: Our Future" :
Here are a few of our favourite free online resources from our partners:
Follow SeaLegacy's Ocean School on Cristina Mittermeier or Paul Nicklen's Facebook pages. 
Make sure to follow us on Facebook or Instagram (@friendsoftheenvironment) to see all of our shares!


Marine Debris Assessment

We are investigating priority areas for debris cleanup in each community. Help us out by sharing your community's concerns!

Click here to complete survey and help identify marine debris locations in The Sea of Abaco

Feeling blue from isolation? 
Go Green instead!

home grown tomatoes

Like many of us, you may be facing extra time at home. Here are a few things you can do to help the environment from within your own four walls:
-compost
-grow your own veggies
-conserve water
-do a home energy audit


Have you found that you have an excess of toilet paper rolls? ;) Save the cardboard tubes! Here are some fun crafts for kids and adults to help keep you occupied!
Reef Ball Celebration at Abaco Inn - POSTPONED
We were so looking forward to getting together with everyone for a fun celebration in honor of Abaco's environment. However, we made the difficult decision to put our event on hold while the community takes conservative measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We hope to schedule another date for the event - we will keep you updated!

Kenyon Centre Update 
The Kenyon Centre is occupied by Samaritan's Purse through the end of June, after which we will continue repairs. Please contact us if you would like information about availability as of July 2020.
Donated Dinghies!
Thank You Cruise Abaco!

Through the help of Cruise Abaco, FRIENDS has been donated several rigid hull inflatable dinghies of various make and model. Your purchase of a dinghy will contribute directly to our efforts in relief and recovery following Hurricane Dorian. Sale prices between $1,200-$1,600. One soft-bottom inflatable is also available ($600) with proceeds to benefit Bahamas Marine Mammal Research Organisation.

inflatable dinghy
Abaco's Environment: Forest Update


There are three types of forest in The Bahamas: pine, mixed broadleaf hardwood (coppice), and mangrove. Below is an account from the Bahamas Forestry Unit regarding their forest assessment following Hurricane Dorian. 

The Forestry Unit, Ministry of the Environment and Housing began in house photo imagery analysis on the extent of damages immediately after the storm, and undertook field observations  (20th September 2019); and covered forest areas from the Marsh Harbour Forest Reserve (vicinity of Spring City Settlement) in Central Abaco, heading Northward to the Normans Castle Forest Reserve (vicinity of Treasure Cay). At every observation stop GPS locations were documented and photographs taken. 
The goal of the rapid impact assessment was to determine and estimate the extent of the damage to the forest resources on Abaco. A more detailed comprehensive impact assessment will be carried out to provide precise information on tree volume damages and mortality. This will be followed by detailed prescriptions for salvaging operations, and recommendations for restoration. 
Observations revealed that due to the Category 5 hurricane (185 - 200 mph winds) over Central Abaco Island, severe to catastrophic damage to all forest types across every diameter class occurred. Of particular note, the natural pine forests that were once densely populated, healthy and productive were essentially destroyed.  In addition to the 185 mph winds which spurned tornadoes, salt water inundation ensued. Ground truthing post hurricane revealed: widespread loss of canopy, loss of understory broadleaves, pine stem and branch breakage, uprooted and overthrown trees. The forest cover was also completely brown and discolored in a number of areas. There was also a large amount of standing dead trees. Pine bark beetle infestations were also discovered on subsequent assessment trips. Due to the loss of the understory vegetation typically associated with the pine forest, the bare limestone could be seen in most areas. With respect to the mangroves, total defoliation was evident, with only the prop roots remaining in muddy wetlands.  

Total acreage on Abaco severely to catastrophically impacted by Hurricane Dorian is an estimated 45,000 acres.

Plan of Action:
  • Install fire breaks throughout the national forest estate on Abaco and as a matter of priority. The presence of fallen trees, branches, and other debris provides fuel for forest fires to naturally occur. The risk of fires is particularly high after a hurricane, hence the need to create firebreaks to minimize the burn area. Therefore, existing forest roads must be cleared and reopened. New roads may have to be created.
  • A comprehensive post hurricane impact assessment must be done. Technical support was procured from the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO). The country officer also came and assessed the Abaco forest areas in December. This rapid analysis provided a certain degree of insight but a more substantive assessment is needed. 
  • Engage companies/entities to harvest the fallen pine trees so that the wood can be salvaged. While these trees will not be able to be used for lumber they can produce low end products like mulch, chips, charcoal, etc. This also cleans up the forest and allows space for regeneration and restoration activities to occur.
  • Conduct prescribed burns. At some point, after the firebreaks have been installed and fallen trees and associated debris removed, a prescribed burn would be beneficial to improve the chances of natural regeneration of the pine forest. Recall, Caribbean pine is a fire dependent species. Fire will release nutrients trapped in the soil as well. 
  • Funding must be sourced to commence restoration activities (i.e., prescribed burning, reforestation of affected areas after remediation and salvage operations).
  
Pine forest after Hurricane Dorian. Photo by Bahamas Forestry Unit

Special thanks to Forestry Officer Ingeria Miller for sharing this information. 

Friends of the Environment, PO Box AB 20755, Marsh Harbour, Abaco, Bahamas
