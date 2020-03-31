Friends of the Environment March E-News

|
Like many of us, you may be facing extra time at home. Here are a few things you can do to help the environment from within your own four walls:-compost
-grow your own veggies
-conserve water
-do a home energy audit
Have you found that you have an excess of toilet paper rolls? ;) Save the cardboard tubes! Here are some fun crafts for kids and adults to help keep you occupied!
Reef Ball Celebration at Abaco Inn - POSTPONED
We were so looking forward to getting together with everyone for a fun celebration in honor of Abaco's environment. However, we made the difficult decision to put our event on hold while the community takes conservative measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. We hope to schedule another date for the event - we will keep you updated!
Kenyon Centre Update
The Kenyon Centre is occupied by Samaritan's Purse through the end of June, after which we will continue repairs. Please contact us if you would like information about availability as of July 2020.
Donated Dinghies!
Thank You Cruise Abaco!
Through the help of Cruise Abaco, FRIENDS has been donated several rigid hull inflatable dinghies of various make and model. Your purchase of a dinghy will contribute directly to our efforts in relief and recovery following Hurricane Dorian. Sale prices between $1,200-$1,600. One soft-bottom inflatable is also available ($600) with proceeds to benefit Bahamas Marine Mammal Research Organisation.
Abaco's Environment: Forest Update
There are three types of forest in The Bahamas: pine, mixed broadleaf hardwood (coppice), and mangrove. Below is an account from the Bahamas Forestry Unit regarding their forest assessment following Hurricane Dorian.
The Forestry Unit, Ministry of the Environment and Housing began in house photo imagery analysis on the extent of damages immediately after the storm, and undertook field observations (20th September 2019); and covered forest areas from the Marsh Harbour Forest Reserve (vicinity of Spring City Settlement) in Central Abaco, heading Northward to the Normans Castle Forest Reserve (vicinity of Treasure Cay). At every observation stop GPS locations were documented and photographs taken.
The goal of the rapid impact assessment was to determine and estimate the extent of the damage to the forest resources on Abaco. A more detailed comprehensive impact assessment will be carried out to provide precise information on tree volume damages and mortality. This will be followed by detailed prescriptions for salvaging operations, and recommendations for restoration.
Observations revealed that due to the Category 5 hurricane (185 - 200 mph winds) over Central Abaco Island, severe to catastrophic damage to all forest types across every diameter class occurred. Of particular note, the natural pine forests that were once densely populated, healthy and productive were essentially destroyed. In addition to the 185 mph winds which spurned tornadoes, salt water inundation ensued. Ground truthing post hurricane revealed: widespread loss of canopy, loss of understory broadleaves, pine stem and branch breakage, uprooted and overthrown trees. The forest cover was also completely brown and discolored in a number of areas. There was also a large amount of standing dead trees. Pine bark beetle infestations were also discovered on subsequent assessment trips. Due to the loss of the understory vegetation typically associated with the pine forest, the bare limestone could be seen in most areas. With respect to the mangroves, total defoliation was evident, with only the prop roots remaining in muddy wetlands.
Total acreage on Abaco severely to catastrophically impacted by Hurricane Dorian is an estimated 45,000 acres.
Plan of Action:
