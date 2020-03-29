Florida Keys municipalities to help keep checkpoints open amid COVID-19 crisis

Monroe County opened two checkpoints into the Florida Keys Friday, March 27, 2020. The move is part of an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. BY DAVID GOODHUE
The two checkpoints into the Florida Keys will remain open for now after Monroe County officials received backlash this weekend from residents and municipal officials because it was revealed late in the week that the blockades were only scheduled to remain open for two days.
In a deal worked out with officials in incorporated areas of the Keys, the checkpoints, on the 18 Mile Stretch of U.S. 1 at the county line with Miami-Dade, and the other on County Road 905, will be staffed by sheriff's office deputies and officers from incorporated areas of the island chain.