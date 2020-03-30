Monday, March 30, 2020

Florida church jammed for Sunday service despite pandemic

Service in The River at Tampa Bay Church in Florida as seen on a livestream on YouTube on March 29, 2010. WTSP-TV

A Florida church was packed with worshippers Sunday despite a local "safer-at-home" order designed to help curb the spread of COVID-19, reports CBS Tampa affiliate WTSP-TV. A live-stream of the service at The River at Tampa Bay Church showed its crowded main sanctuary.

WTSP says the sheriff told church leaders they were in direct violation of the order, which was  issued by Hillsborough County officials and went into effect Friday. It requires that businesses and organizations considered essential abide by social distancing guidelines and keep people six feet away from each other or shut down.

Attorneys for local officials and the church were working to resolve things as quickly as possible, WTSP reported.  Read more >>
