Fears Spread In Abaco After Fifth Case Confirmed

James Albury - Central and South Abaco MP
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
RESIDENTS in Abaco are concerned about COVID-19 reaching their communities after a case was confirmed in Grand Bahama on Tuesday.
“I’d say there’s absolutely a concern,” Central and South Abaco MP James Albury told The Tribune yesterday.
“There’s been a concern since we confirmed the first case in the country. Grand Bahama is a little closer to Abaco than Nassau, but I believe that everyone’s still concerned you know as we see it start to spread.
“It’s that much more important that we practice distancing and stay in line with the curfew and adhere to all of the advice of the medical professionals because as we know about COVID now, the ones who many have it or carry it, they may have very mild symptoms or present very little symptoms at all.” Read more >>