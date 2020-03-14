Fay Knowles: Exciting News!

Saturday, March 14, 2020

Hi Everyone!
Great news! I'm excited to let you know that I have just released
DEADLY DECEIT IN PARADISE, Book Two in my Buchanan Mystery Romance Series (my sixth published book)! The first in the series is Dangerous Devotion (formerly "Love at Sunset").

DEADLY DECEIT IN PARADISE tells how a mysterious death in paradise leads a young woman down a path that will determine her future. Natalie Barrett flies from London to Nassau, Bahamas, to attend a favourite uncle's funeral and the reading of his will. While staying at her deceased uncle's home, she notices a string of suspicious events that lead her to believe he may not have died from natural causes as reported. Will her curiosity and subsequent amateur investigation point to murder? "A story filled with intrigue, romance, scandal and mystery that will keep your mind on it long after you’ve read the last page".

An Amazon customer's 5 -star review of Deadly Deceit In Paradise reads: "What a ride! This book was sooooo interesting, I literally hated when I had to put it down. The author has woven a suspenseful tale that grabs your attention and holds it until you've read the very last word. I absolutely LOVE this series!"

The e-book for Deadly Deceit In Paradise is currently available on Amazon at a special introductory price (limited time only). The paperback will be available soon as well.

$0.99 cents.
CLICK HERE TO BUY DEADLY DECEIT IN PARADISE
DANGEROUS DEVOTION (Book One in the Buchanan Mystery Romance Series) poses the question - if your relationship was threatened, what lengths would you go to in order to save it? Facing imminent danger and fierce opposition to love a second time around, Violet and Gordon seek a new life in Gordon’s homeland of Scotland, thousands of miles away from where they had lived in Nassau, Bahamas, but trouble catches up with them in their little loch side cottage. In the meantime, back in Nassau an unscrupulous attorney appears on the scene, along with a crooked realtor. What they do and the extent they would go to leads to a shocking ending.

An Amazon U.K. 5-star review of Dangerous Devotion reads: "A most enjoyable novel. Easy reading, but compulsive. As well as an intriguing storyline, it brought alive both the atmosphere of the Bahamas and Scotland."

And a Bahamian reviewer gave Dangerous Devotion this 5-star review: "Great story with lots of moving parts. As a Bahamian, I loved reading about my country and appreciated the attention to details by the author. I found this book to be far better than many books I’ve read by more well known authors in this genre."

To celebrate the release of Deadly Deceit In Paradise and to give those who have not already read Dangerous Devotion the opportunity to buy it, the e-book for Dangerous Devotion can be downloaded now from Amazon at a special low price as well (limited time only)! Dangerous Devotion is also available in paperback. Both books in the Buchanan Mystery Romance Series are stand alone reads.

$0.99 cents
CLICK HERE TO BUY DANGEROUS DEVOTION
MORE EXCITING NEW BOOKS!

Award-winning bestselling Bahamian author Tanya R. Taylor has been working hard on her Lucille Pfiffer Mystery Series! The first book in this series is BLIND SIGHT, a fascinating read because how can a blind lady see?! I've read it, so I know the answer to this question!

The second book in this series is BLIND ESCAPE (loved this one too)!

And now her third book in the Lucille Pfiffer Mystery Series BLIND JUSTICE will be released March 28th.
In BLIND JUSTICE: "Has blind and widowed Lucille Pfiffer finally unraveled the age-old mystery surrounding real estate tycoon Sir Clement Tucker's murder? And if so, does it come with dire consequences? Lucille and best friend Merlene find themselves in 'hot water' after snooping around a neighbor's house in search of answers. What they discover is totally unexpected. Vanilla, Lucille's precious Shih-tzu, must see that they all leave the premises unharmed, but considering her little size, is she strong or skillful enough to accomplish such a task? If Lucille gets her way, a startling scheme buried deeply within the entrails of Chadsworth's elite will be exposed - once and for all."
Blind Justice is available right now for pre-order at a special low price (limited time only).

$0.99
CLICK HERE TO PRE-ORDER BLIND JUSTICE
Not content to keep us in suspense with a third book in the Lucille Pfiffer Mystery Series, Tanya is now working on BOOK FOUR in this series (and her 29th published book) - BLIND FURY!

ABOUT BLIND FURY: "They say that blood is thicker than water. That may be true for Lucille Pfiffer who never saw it coming in a million years - the blow of having someone near and dear to her suddenly disappear without a trace. Despite every effort by the Chadsworth Police to locate her missing loved one, they are met by a dead end. Will Lucille sit idly by and hope for the best or will she enlist the assistance of someone who may be able to help her in a rather unconventional way? The episode of all episodes in this new, exciting, cozy mystery series is coming on June 30th! If you enjoy television shows such as 'Murder She Wrote', you will absolutely love The Lucille Pfiffer Mystery Series."
Blind Fury is also available for pre-order at a special low price (limited time only).

$0.99
CLICK TO PRE-ORDER BLIND FURY HERE
As always, I'd love to receive your feedback and please don't forget to post your comments on the Amazon product pages if you have enjoyed what you read!

Thank you!

Warm regards,
Fay

Fay Knowles
Cable Beach
Nassau, Bahamas
