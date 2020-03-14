Fay Knowles: Exciting News!

|
EXCITING NEWS!
Hi Everyone!
Great news! I'm excited to let you know that I have just released
DEADLY DECEIT IN PARADISE, Book Two in my Buchanan Mystery Romance Series (my sixth published book)! The first in the series is Dangerous Devotion (formerly "Love at Sunset").
DEADLY DECEIT IN PARADISE tells how a mysterious death
in paradise leads a young woman down a path that will determine her
future. Natalie Barrett flies from London to Nassau, Bahamas, to attend a
favourite uncle's funeral and the reading of his will. While staying at
her deceased uncle's home, she notices a string of suspicious events
that lead her to believe he may not have died from natural causes as
reported. Will her curiosity and subsequent amateur investigation point
to murder? "A story filled with intrigue, romance, scandal and mystery
that will keep your mind on it long after you’ve read the last page".
An Amazon customer's 5 -star review of Deadly Deceit In Paradise reads:
"What a ride! This book was sooooo interesting, I literally hated when I
had to put it down. The author has woven a suspenseful tale that grabs
your attention and holds it until you've read the very last word. I
absolutely LOVE this series!"
The e-book for Deadly Deceit In Paradise is currently
available on Amazon at a special introductory price (limited time only).
The paperback will be available soon as well.
$0.99 cents.