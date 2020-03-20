Fauci predicts Americans will likely need to stay home for at least several more weeks

“I cannot see that all of a sudden, next week or two weeks from now it's going to be over. I don't think there's a chance of that," he said.
By Rebecca Shabad
WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Friday that Americans will most likely have to continue staying at home and practicing social distancing for “at least several weeks" amid the coronavirus outbreak.
“If you look at the trajectory of the curves of outbreaks and other areas, at least going to be several weeks,” Fauci said in an interview with Savannah Guthrie on the “TODAY” show.
“I cannot see that all of a sudden, next week or two weeks from now it's going to be over. I don't think there's a chance of that. I think it's going to be several weeks.” Read more >>