Far from the coronavirus epicenter, Caribbean tourism starts to get sick

The MSC Meraviglia docked off Cozumel, Mexico, last month after Jamaica and the Cayman Islands barred it from entering over concerns of a crew member with flu-like symptoms. (Florent Serfari/Reuters)
OCHO RIOS, JAMAICA — A Bob Marley tune played as the scent of jerk chicken wafted through a half-empty market in this normally bustling port town.
A few dozen tourists milled about — far fewer than normal but more than last week, when new health and safety measures imposed by the government led two giant cruise ships to turn away.
“It affects us real bad,” said Norma Wilson, 53, proprietor of the Dandy Family Restaurant. “We never got no customers. I’m too worried because I have bills I have to pay.” Read more >>