EXCLUSIVE: Over 500 members of the NYPD have tested positive for coronavirus - but 3,000 more cops are reporting flu-like symptoms

More than 500 members of the NYPD have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Friday. But more than 3,000 cops are reportedly suffering 'flu like symptoms' - an indication that the number of cops who actually have the virus may be exponentially higher, according to new figures obtained by
DailyMail.com
By Shawn Cohen For Dailymail.com
An NYPD report shows that 512 members of the department have tested positive, including 442 uniformed officers and 70 civilian members.
Meanwhile, 4,111 police officers called in sick Friday, accounting for over 11 percent of the nearly 36,000 cops.