Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Even Snopes is overwhelmed by the staggering amount of coronavirus bulls**t
By AJ Dellinger
If you're finding it difficult to parse fact from fiction in the never-ending deluge of coronavirus news and information, you aren't alone. Snopes, arguably the internet's premiere fact-checking organization, is struggling to keep up with the sheer volume of bad, misguided, and sometimes just malicious bullshit being spread during this pandemic. As a result, the company announced this week that it will forgo trying to debunk as much misinformation as possible and focus primarily on fact-checking stories that will have the biggest impact. Read more >>