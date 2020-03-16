European stocks crushed as economies shut down

People queue with their shopping trolley completely full of goods in a supermarket, in Villiers-sur-Marne, in the outskirts of Paris, on March 13, 2020 during the COVID-19 outbreak caused by the novel coronavirus. Getty Images
European stocks traded sharply lower on Monday as the impact of the spreading coronavirus on the world economy offset dramatic efforts by the U.S. Federal Reserve to limit the fallout.
The Stoxx Europe 600 SXXP, -7.909% , which fell 18% last week, slumped 8% in early trade.
The major indexes also were hammered, with the German DAX DAX, -7.530% , French CAC 40 PX1, -8.588% and U.K. FTSE 100 UKX, -6.343% each retreating. Read more >>