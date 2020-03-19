Education Continues with Virtual Schools

Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd
Education Minister
Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd announced that despite schools being closed, the Ministry of Education has arranged plans to continue the learning process for students, which includes virtual classrooms.
On March 15, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis announced that all public and private educational institutions will be closed until April 14, 2020.
This announcement came after many schools days were cancelled following Hurricane Dorian.
Despite this, Mr. Lloyd stated that students cannot afford to have a single day of further loss of education time.
“Teachers are to continue to engage students through the media groups that they have already established,” he said. Read more >>