Dorian burials delayed before COVID-19

Aerial shot of The Mudd, Abaco post-Dorian.
Earlier this month, officials indicated that a national service would be held to bury the remains of 50 Hurricane Dorian victims still in coolers on Abaco.
However, since then the country has gone into a state of emergency as health officials try to get a grip on the local spread of COVID-19.
When asked about those pending burials while as a guest on Freedom March with Rodney Moncur, Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands insisted that very specific plans were being made to complete that process.
“It was supposed to happen around now and unfortunately I believe that we have been somewhat distracted yet again,” he said.
“The graves are being dug and once that’s completed, I believe that all of those victims will be granted a proper Christian burial.” Read more >>
Sands indicated that steps are being taken to have the process accelerated amidst the delays.