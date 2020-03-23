Doctors Think This May Be the First Symptom of the Coronavirus

"Almost everybody who is hospitilized has this same story".
Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert, who’s tested positive for the coronavirus, tweeted this weekend that he can’t smell anything.
Gobert isn’t alone. A growing number of doctors suspect that for many patients, the first symptom of the bug — before a telltale cough or fever — could be losing your sense of taste, smell, or both.
A fascinating new story in The New York Times tracked down growing worldwide evidence that those subtle symptoms could in many cases be harbingers of a coronavirus diagnosis. Some even went as far as to suggest that if you can’t smell the garlic and onions you’re sautéing, you should consider acting as though you have the virus for the purposes of public health. Read more >>