Disney Cruise Line awards scholarships to Bahamian women cadets

From left, Disney's Yvonne Sweeney, Cadet Paula Greene, Cadet Christina Adderley, Capt. Minnie Mouse, Cadet Antonique Lightbourn, Cadet Emily Bain, Dr. Brenda Cleare.
Disney Cruise Line presented scholarships to four women cadets to attend the LJM Maritime Academy in Nassau, Bahamas.
Two years of study and one year on a Disney ship
The scholarships, one for each of the ships in the Disney fleet, include two years of study at LJM Maritime Academy and one year of service aboard a Disney ship.
'We’re proud to have women in prominent leadership roles across our fleet,' said Yvonne Sweeney, VP human resources, Disney Cruise Line. The line is 'committed to inspiring future female leaders in the maritime industry and this scholarship program is one of many ways we’re delivering on this,' she added. 'It’s truly an honor to recognize these talented young women and make their dreams a reality.' Read more >>