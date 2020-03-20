Friday, March 20, 2020
Disinfecting wipes are being flushed down toilets and causing major pipe problems
By Harmeet Kaur, CNN
(CNN)Disinfecting wipes are helping people combat the spreading of germs amid the coronavirus pandemic.
But some experts say the wipes, arguably the supply that's been used to clean surfaces in homes the most, are harming sewers.
Why? Because people are flushing wipes down toilets, rather than dumping them in the trash.
Now, public agencies around the nation are urging people to solely throw their wipes in the trash, warning that not doing so could cause blockages and damage to sewer systems. Read more >>
