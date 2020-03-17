DISGRACEFUL: Price Control Commission slams price gouging

Danny Sumner
Sumner suggested that prices on items such as Lysol and hand sanitizer had been marked up as much as 30-50 percent in some cases.
The country recorded its first confirmed case of COVID-19 – a 61-year-old Bahamian woman – on Sunday, and consumers have flocked to stores and pharmacies for disinfectant supplies.
Eyewitness News reported two weeks ago that local stores and pharmacies were selling out of hand sanitizers.
Sumner said: “We have a number of complaints coming in from Nassau, the family islands and Grand Bahama. This trend started about two weeks ago. I have personally been visiting stores in New Providence and questioning the price hikes in Lysol products, alcohol, hand sanitizers etc. Some prices have been marked up 30-50 percent.
"I even visited the wholesale supplier who supplies these items to many of the smaller shops to verify the prices of these items and the prices are ridiculously high in some instances."