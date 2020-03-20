Wake Up! 'There Will Be No Tourists'

Dionisio D'Aguilar, Minister of Tourism and Aviation
Tribune Business Reporter
ykemp@tribunemedia.net
A Cabinet minister yesterday urged Bahamians to "grasp the simple yet inconceivable reality that there will be no tourists" visiting this nation for at least two to three months.
Dionisio D'Aguilar, minister of tourism and aviation, sought in his House of Assembly address to drive home the brutal reality that "the lifeblood of our country" will dry up due to the absence of thousands of stopover and cruise passengers as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Arguing that The Bahamas was "facing an economic calamity that will almost certainly exceed that of Hurricane Dorian", Mr D'Aguilar said the combination of international travel bans, airline cancellations and border closures - especially those impacting its main visitor markets of the US and Canada - will result in hotel occupancies "rapidly trending down to zero" to become "the new norm".