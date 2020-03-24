DEHS disinfecting to limit spread of COVID-19

Video circulating reportedly show ongoing government disinfection exercise.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Department of Environmental Health Services announced yesterday that it has embarked on a disinfecting exercise, as a preventive measure to limit the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
A video circulating on social media, show men on trucks, spraying roads and sidewalks with liquid.
“The cleaning of visibly dirty surfaces such as roads and sidewalks followed by disinfection is a best practice measure for prevention of COVID-19 throughout the communities,” said Melony McKenzie, director of the DEHS.
McKenzie noted that the disinfectant sprayed from the hypo machines, is “not harmful to pedestrians or motorists”.
The exercise is being carried out by a team of 12 on rotation, between the hours of 8.30pm to 1am until March 31, 2020; and thereafter if necessary.