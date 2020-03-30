Davis: Open liquor stores and open borders to Bahamians

Philip Brave Davis
Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis has reiterated the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) general support for the measures the government is taking in an effort to contain COVID-19 in The Bahamas, but called on the Minnis administration to allow liquor stores to operate, and also objected to the decision to close Bahamian borders to Bahamians.
“The spirits industry should be allowed to operate in the manner as food stores and take-away restaurants,” Davis said in a statement.
“This will save the jobs of many who have been laid off, while easing the added pressure on law enforcement officers to police these establishments.”
While food stores and pharmacies are allowed to operate under the emergency orders, liquor stores are prevented from doing so.