‘Curfew will have Consequences,’ Says Davis

Opposition Leader Philip Davis
“Measures are inherently contradictory and may impose more challenges than providing solutions to the ultimate goal of protecting our people,” Davis said yesterday during a press conference following the prime minister’s announcement of a curfew.
According to Davis, the government did not consult the opposition in regards to the Emergency Powers Order which takes effect today to help in the fight against COVID-19.
“The prime minister promulgated these measures, which we have not had an opportunity to lend our voice to provide our views on the appropriate initiatives as we see it,” Davis said. Read more >>