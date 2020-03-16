Cruise Sector Closure 'Extremely Devastating'

By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
nhartnell@tribunemedia.net
The cruise industry’s 30-day shutdown will be “extremely devastating” for Bay Street and all who rely on the sector for their livelihood, the Downtown Nassau Partnership’s co-chair warned yesterday.
Charles Klonaris told Tribune Business that while downtown merchants, tour and excursion providers, straw vendors and hair braiders will “feel the brunt of the shutdown”, it represented merely the beginning of what he described as “a domino effect” that is unlikely to spare any part of the Bahamian economy and/or society.
While a "dead" city of Nassau would show "the physical impact at the door", he added that increased unemployment, and reduced personal and business incomes, would have a "severe" impact throughout New Providence as a result of the coronavirus crisis.