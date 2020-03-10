COVID-19 will impact cruise sector, notes D’Aguilar

Cruise ships in Nassau’s cruise port.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released protocols for cruise passengers and cruise ship companies that suspect instances of COVID-19.
Passengers have been quarantined aboard a ship off the coast of California and passengers on a cruise to Japan recently suffered a similar occurrence.
The CDC said it is important for cruise passengers to prepare themselves in order to enjoy their trips.
“U.S. citizens, particularly travelers with underlying health conditions, should not travel by cruise ship,” the CDC stated.
“CDC notes increased risk of infection of COVID-19 in a cruise ship environment.” Read more >>