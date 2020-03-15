Sunday, March 15, 2020
COVID-19 ship still en route to Bahamas
By Rachel Knowles
While the Bahamian government said a cruise ship with five cases of COVID-19 will not be allowed to dock in The Bahamas, Fred Olsen Cruise Lines said the ship is still headed this way.
“Fred Olsen Cruise Lines can confirm that our ship Braemar is still heading to The Bahamas, where we have been given permission to come alongside in order to take on supplies and medication,” the company said in a statement.
“However, we have been told by authorities in The Bahamas that we may not be allowed to disembark passengers and crew there as planned.
“This is an ongoing situation and a dedicated team at our HQ in Ipswich is working around the clock to find a solution. They are speaking to The Bahamas, the UK government, UK Chamber of Shipping and Public Health England.
It added, “Our top priority remains getting the guests onboard Braemar home as soon as possible, whilst ensuring the safety of all those on board.” Read more >>