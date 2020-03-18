COVID-19 Has Caused A Shortage Of Face Masks. But They're Surprisingly Hard To Make

A production line for the manufacture of masks at a factory in Shanghai, China.
Aly Song/Reuters
China now makes 200 million face masks a day — more than twenty times the amount it made at the start of February. The leap has been spurred by the outbreak of a new coronavirus. The masks include the lightweight ones that people like to wear in the hope of protection against coronavirus as well as the heavy-duty N95 masks used by health-care workers.
But that's still not nearly enough to meet local demands as well as global orders. So a scramble is now underway in China.