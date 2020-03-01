Sunday, March 1, 2020
Coronavirus: What are the chances of dying?
By Robert Cuffe, Head of Statistics
Researchers currently think that between five and 40 coronavirus cases in 1,000 will result in death, with a best guess of nine in 1,000 or about 1%.
But it depends on a range of factors: your age, sex and general health and the health system you are in.
How hard is it to work out the death rate?
It is PhD-level hard. Even counting cases is tricky.
Most cases of most viruses will go uncounted because people tend not to visit the doctor with mild symptoms.
The different death rates we are seeing reported around the world are unlikely to be due to different versions of the virus.
According to research by Imperial College, it's because different countries are better or worse at spotting the milder, harder to count cases. Read more >>
