Sunday, March 15, 2020
Coronavirus: Three more Caribbean countries report cases of COVID-19
By Royston Jones Jr.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to creep closer to The Bahamas as three more countries in the Caribbean reported their first cases of the virus on Thursday.
The Bahamas had no suspected or confirmed cases of the virus, which causes COVID-19, as of yesterday.
Cuba, The Bahamas neighbor to the south, reported three cases of the virus Thursday morning.
Three Italian visitors, who arrived on Monday, tested positively for the virus after traveling to the Sancti Spiritus province.
The first case of Coronavirus was also detected in Guadeloupe on Thursday.
A 36-year-old woman who returned from a cruise and was confined tested positive for the virus.
She did not need to be hospitalized, according to health officials. Read more >>