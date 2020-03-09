Coronavirus threat to The Bahamas increasing – says Chinese embassy

Chinese Ambassador Huang Qinguo (left)
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Chinese Ambassador Huang Qinguo yesterday said while new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have begun to slow across China, the threat posed to The Bahamas has increased.
Qinguo noted spread of new cases in neighboring countries such as the United States.
He underscored the spread of the virus from China has been minimized due to the “strict restrictions taken by the Chinese government”.
“We notice that many confirmed cases have been found in Europe, Middle East; and even the United States and Canada,” the ambassador said.
“The Bahamas is a world class tourist destination.
“Every day there are tens of thousands of tourists coming from all other countries, especially from the United States.
“During my meeting with the health minister and well as the foreign affairs minister we discussed the situation and we all agreed that the risk of importing cases is increasing, and attention should be paid to visiting tourists from neighboring countries. Read more >>