Coronavirus: Threat level to The Bahamas “very high”

Misinformation has potential to “undermine public health response".
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Health officials said yesterday the threat of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) reaching The Bahamas’ shores in “very high”, as the potentially deadly virus’ global spread borders on a pandemic.
As of Monday, there were no suspected, reported or confirmed cases of the virus in The Bahamas.
“Given that residents of The Bahamas travel widely, and we have many arrivals to our shores from international destinations, coupled with cases now being reported in the Caribbean region, we must anticipate the reality that COVID-19 may appear in our community,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pearl McMillan said during a press conference at the Ministry of Health.
She said if a case or cases present in The Bahamas, one of the critical public safety measures is social distancing.
“That was one of the key things that was highlighted as to why they were able to actually contain the outbreak in China,” McMillan said.
"The earlier you do that, the less likely you are to have an outbreak.