Monday, March 16, 2020
Coronavirus: Prince George Dock closed until cruise lines return
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Bahamian tourism industry stakeholders are bracing for significant downturn in businesses as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to disrupt the global tourism and travel industry.
Tourism and Aviation Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar told Eyewitness News the Prince George Dock will be closed until cruise lines resume their call.
D’Aguilar furthered the country can expect ‘significant’ economic fall-out from the COVID-19 pandemic, with the tourism sector already feeling the effects.
He pointed to the extension of the United States’ 30-day ban on travel from Europe to include residents from the United Kingdom and Ireland; as well as the decision by the major cruise lines such as Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and MSC have suspended outbound cruises for 30 days.
Yesterday, straw vendors expressed concerns about the impending closure of the Downtown Nassau Straw Market; however, an official statement has not been issued.
Wesley Ferguson, Bahamas Taxicab Union President, told Eyewitness News the closure of the Prince George dock will inflict a major blow to more than 200 taxi drivers. Read more >>