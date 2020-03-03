Coronavirus prep: Hand sanitizers fly off shelves

Shopper stocks on supplies at Xtra Value Grocery Store Saturday
By Royston Jones Jr.
Foreign Affairs strongly discourages non-essential travel to risk areas
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Public concerns about the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) to the United States has prompted shoppers to begin preparing for the potential outbreak of the virus in The Bahamas.
The Ministry of Health advised Monday afternoon there have been no confirmed or suspected cases of the virus in the country.
Stores, including Super Value and Lowe’s Pharmacy, confirmed to Eyewitness News that hand sanitizers have flown off the shelves in the last couple of days. Read more >>