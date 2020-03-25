Coronavirus misinformation on WhatsApp is going viral, despite steps to combat its spread

The messaging service boasts over 2 billion users worldwide.
LONDON -- As the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to upend modern life as we know it, it is only natural that we look for every source of information to see how best to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Never before has the accuracy and authenticity of that information been so important.
Yet, in the midst of the crisis, misinformation has been spreading virally. On WhatsApp, the social messaging network that boasts over 2 billion users worldwide, the spread of misinformation in many ways mimics how COVID-19 itself moves through societies, from individual to individual, group to group. Read more >>