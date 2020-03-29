Sunday, March 29, 2020

Coronavirus: 'Millions' of Americans could be infected, expert warns

Dr Anthony Fauci (L), seen here with President Donald Trump, is a leading expert in infectious diseases

The coronavirus pandemic could kill up to 200,000 Americans and millions more could be infected, the US government's leading expert has warned.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the face of the Trump administration's coronavirus task force, made the prediction on Sunday.

"Looking at what we're seeing now, I would say between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths," he told CNN.

But he quickly urged caution. "I don't want to be held to that," he said. "It's such a moving target."

Dr Fauci added that the US, which now has the most recorded cases of the virus in the world, was the "focus" of the global outbreak.  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , ,