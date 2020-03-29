Coronavirus: 'Millions' of Americans could be infected, expert warns

Dr Anthony Fauci (L), seen here with President Donald Trump, is a leading expert in infectious diseases
Dr Anthony Fauci, the face of the Trump administration's coronavirus task force, made the prediction on Sunday.
"Looking at what we're seeing now, I would say between 100,000 and 200,000 deaths," he told CNN.
But he quickly urged caution. "I don't want to be held to that," he said. "It's such a moving target."
Dr Fauci added that the US, which now has the most recorded cases of the virus in the world, was the "focus" of the global outbreak.