Coronavirus lies are going viral. It’s essential we all fight back

There’s a coronavirus infodemic raging on social media. But there’s also a way out. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
People have received texts, supposedly from the government, telling them they’ve been fined for making an unnecessary journey from their home, and messages have circulated that every night military helicopters will spray our cities with disinfectant to kill Covid-19. Fake news stories have also claimed that the virus was not caused by the mutation of an animal-borne disease that started infecting humans in China, but instead was created by Bill Gates, 5G wireless signals, or the American government.
Once again, the agents of disinformation are hijacking the algorithms of social media to sow chaos and confusion. Some are doing so to make money, others more maliciously to undermine public trust in our governments and institutions. As the coronavirus lockdowns continue, and the infection rates continue to rise, these problems will only get worse. At a time when people need to be able to rely on accurate public information, this problem is more serious than ever. Read more >>