Monday, March 30, 2020

Coronavirus lies are going viral. It’s essential we all fight back

There’s a coronavirus infodemic raging on social media. But there’s also a way out. Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared that there’s an “infodemic” of disinformation about coronavirus spreading rapidly around the world. We have all seen examples of this kind of content being shared in our friends and family networks on social media and through messaging apps. Examples include claims that drinking warm water every 15 minutes can stop you getting the virus, or that taking ibuprofen tablets accelerates the illness’s progress.

People have received texts, supposedly from the government, telling them they’ve been fined for making an unnecessary journey from their home, and messages have circulated that every night military helicopters will spray our cities with disinfectant to kill Covid-19. Fake news stories have also claimed that the virus was not caused by the mutation of an animal-borne disease that started infecting humans in China, but instead was created by Bill Gates, 5G wireless signals, or the American government.

Once again, the agents of disinformation are hijacking the algorithms of social media to sow chaos and confusion. Some are doing so to make money, others more maliciously to undermine public trust in our governments and institutions. As the coronavirus lockdowns continue, and the infection rates continue to rise, these problems will only get worse. At a time when people need to be able to rely on accurate public information, this problem is more serious than ever.  Read more >>
Posted by at
Labels: , ,