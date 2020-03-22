Sunday, March 22, 2020
Coronavirus is bringing a plague of dangerous doomsday predictions
Government and public health officials have issued all sorts of guidelines to help people protect themselves against the spread of Covid-19. But there's another contagion that experts seem helpless to stop: The plague of prophets warning that the coronavirus is a sign we're at the "end of days."
There is something about pandemics that cause panicked people to empty their minds along with supermarket shelves. Countless doomsday warnings like Browne's prediction are spreading online, blending coronavirus fears with everything from political paranoia about a "#oneworld gov controlled by the UN" to Australian wildfires and swarms of locusts in Africa. Read more >>
