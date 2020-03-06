Friday, March 6, 2020
Coronavirus: Govt. expands travel ban to Iran, South Korea, Italy
By Ava Turnquest
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The government has expanded its coronavirus (COVID-19) travel restrictions to deny entry to non-residents that have traveled to Iran, South Korea, and Italy in the last 20 days.
Bahamians and residents returning from those countries, along with China, will now be subjected to quarantine measures for a maximum of 14 days.
The move was announced in a press statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), which pointed to compelling data indicating a prevalence of new cases emerging from those three countries.
The ministry noted non-residents currently en route to The Bahamas from these jurisdictions will be subjected to the same protocol for returning citizens and residents. Read more >>
