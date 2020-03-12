Thursday, March 12, 2020
Coronavirus: Govt. denies entry to infected cruiseliner
By Royston Jones Jr.
Four crew members and one passenger on board Fred Olsen Cruise Lines’ Braemar tested positive for COVID-19
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government will not allow a cruiseliner that has five confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on board to port in The Bahamas, the Ministry of Transport said today.
“The Braemar cruise ship carrying five persons who have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus will not be permitted to dock in The Bahamas and passengers and crew will not be allowed to disembark,” a statement read.
"This decision is based on consideration for the protection of the health and safety of the Bahamian people and residents of The Bahamas.