Thursday, March 12, 2020

Coronavirus: Govt. denies entry to infected cruiseliner


By  Royston Jones Jr.

Four crew members and one passenger on board Fred Olsen Cruise Lines’ Braemar tested positive for COVID-19
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The government will not allow a cruiseliner that has five confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on board to port in The Bahamas, the Ministry of Transport said today.

“The Braemar cruise ship carrying five persons who have tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus will not be permitted to dock in The Bahamas and passengers and crew will not be allowed to disembark,” a statement read.

“This decision is based on consideration for the protection of the health and safety of the Bahamian people and residents of The Bahamas.  Read more >>
