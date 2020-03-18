Pages
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
Coronavirus: France President Macron suspends rent, taxes and utilities
French President Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron has put his country into full lockdown, declaring ‘we are at war with the coronavirus.’
He also announced a suspension of rent, taxes and household bills.
