Coronavirus food hampers for vulnerable will include biscuits at minister's insistence

The food packages will include pasta, apples, cereal and tea bags.
New Government food hampers which will be sent out to 1.5 million vulnerable people from this weekend will contain packets of biscuits following a personal intervention by Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick.
The packages are intended to provide enough food and supplies to last a vulnerable person living alone for a week. Their contents include a packet of cornflakes, penne pasta, tinned fruit, tea bags, a packet of apples and rolls of lavatory paper.
Mr Jenrick, the communities minister, told Friday's Chopper's Politics podcast: "I have always been partial to a biscuit, particularly when I am in the house on my own, raiding the cupboards.