Coronavirus: Farmers raise food security concerns

The virus outbreak has led to massive disruptions in the global supply chain and so called ‘panic buying’, with consumers stocking up on food, water and medicine.
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Bahamian farmers are ‘ready and willing’ to ensure food security in this nation, according to Farmers United Association (FUA) Caron Shepherd.
Shepherd told Eyewitness News that adequate investment in the sector could over the years could have helped buffer against any likely food shortages as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The virus outbreak has led to massive disruptions in the global supply chain and so called ‘panic buying’, with consumers stocking up on food, water and medicine.
Shepherd said the country lacks the resources to properly sustain itself in the event it is shut off from necessary imports for a prolonged period.
“I don’t want to say I told you so,” Shepherd said.
“Since 2016 we have been agitating the government to support the farmers and help them get themselves back on their feet. The concern always was that in the event something should happen and the gates are closed coming into The Bahamas.
“We have farmers who are ready willing and able to produce what we need, take it to market and export.” Read more >>