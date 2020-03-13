Friday, March 13, 2020
Coronavirus: The Bahamas, Antigua to withdraw from Carifta track and field, swimming
By Leighton Levy
The 2020 Carifta Track and Field Championships is under threat of cancellation with The Bahamas likely to withdraw from the meet that is set to run from April 10-13 in Bermuda.
The Bahamas, perennial challengers to many-time champions Jamaica and Antigua, are not likely to be in Bermuda as fears over the spread of the Coronavirus continues to cripple the regional and global sporting industry.
President of the BAAA Drumeco Archer confirmed to Sportsmax.TV on Thursday that the country has cancelled their national track and field championships as a precaution, and raises the spectre of the country withdrawing from Carifta.
He said that while the BAAA has not received any official word from The Bahamas Director of Sports Timothy Munnings, the fact that the internal event was cancelled increases the likelihood of The Bahamas not travelling to Bermuda.