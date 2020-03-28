Controversial Video Claims To Use Spring Break Traffic To Show Dangers Of Not Social Distancing

Many traditional Sprink Break activities went on despite the threat of COVID-19 and calls to socially isolate. Getty Images
By John Scott Lewinski
A new video making the social media rounds looks to demonstrate the dangers of Americans refusing to follow social distancing guidelines during the Coronavirus emergency. The one minute and 15 second feature on the Twitter feed of location data firm Tectonix GEO claims to track the mobile devices of spring-breakers, following where the throngs went after Spring Break 2020 concluded.
According to an accompanying statement, Tectonix GEO “analyzed secondary locations of anonymized mobile devices that were active at a single Ft. Lauderdale beach during spring break.” The imagery tracked the “heat signatures” of those mobile signals as they left south Florida and headed out into the world throughout the rest of March.
Within days of the vacation wrapping up, cell users flooded the U.S. up to Maine and from the eastern seaboard to the Mississippi River. If any of those signals is a young person infected with COVID-19 thanks to the close quarters parties demand, chances for the virus to increase its spread climb exponentially. Read more >>