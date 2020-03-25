Construction of COVID-19 isolation facility near completion

Minister of Health Dr Duane Sands gives COVID-19 update at Tuesday's press conference at the Ministry. (BIS/Kristaan Ingraham)
NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands said that by Friday the isolation and quarantine facility at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) should be completed as part of the government’s response to the threat of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
He affirmed there is adequate resources and funding to respond.
“When you look around the Family Islands there is build out of infrastructure,” he said during a press conference at the Office of the Prime Minister.
“We are looking at acquisition of vehicles; test capacity a call center; the ability to do all of the things we need to identify, to isolate and to mitigate this threat.
“We have come nowhere near to exhausting the budget.
“We have purchased hundreds of thousands of N95 masks, regular masks; thousands of gowns; gloves, bootees; and other personal protective equipment kits, including visors.”
The number of COVID-19 cases climbed to five today, after a women who had presented with mild respiratory symptoms and tested positive for the virus in Grand Bahama — the first case outside of New Providence.
Sands insisted The Bahamas does not "have the option of failing".