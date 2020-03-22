Connecticut man who died of coronavirus delivered last rites by phone

Bill Pike and his wife, Cathie Pike A Connecticut man, Bill Pike, who died following a coronavirus diagnosis was delivered last rites by his pastor over the phone with his family listening in from quarantine.
Cathie Pike told CNN that her husband, Bill Pike, "led a life of intellectual fascination of the world." Calling her departed husband "simply amazing," she said he had the most beautiful last rites thanks to modern communication.
"It was a like a tapestry or quilt of our affections for him," she said.
The delivery of last rites was made possible after a nurse at Norwalk Hospital agreed to assist. The nurse gathered the Rev. Peter Walsh of St. Mark's Episcopal Church in New Canaan on the phone and then connected to Pike's wife and three children to the call from quarantine. Read more >>