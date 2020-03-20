Friday, March 20, 2020
Confirmed coronavirus cases will jump as testing ramps up
By Graham Kates
Officials expect the number of confirmed coronavirus cases to surge in the next few days as labs rush to process a massive backlog of tests that number in the tens of thousands.
"You can see the dramatic increase in the number of new cases based on our ability to test new people," said Dr. Deborah Birx, the coronavirus response coordinator, at a White House press briefing Thursday.
Birx said the nation's testing is focused on 10 counties in the three states with the most severe outbreaks. California, New York and Washington have seen the vast majority of cases, but even in those states, testing remain scarce — available only to those showing symptoms and have been in direct contact with someone diagnosed with the disease or have traveled to certain hard-hit countries.