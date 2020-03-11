Cities deserted, families separated and social life on hold in Italy's first day of lockdown

A waiter sets a table in a restaurant on an empty street in Venice, Italy, on Monday.
Rome (CNN)Famous tourist sites were deserted, a smattering of bar-goers kept at arm's length from each other at formerly lively establishments and worried citizens stood in line outside once bustling stores in Italy after drastic restrictions were imposed to contain the deadliest coronavirus outbreak outside China.
There was confusion across the country on the first day of a national lockdown that includes a ban on all public events, the closure of schools and public spaces -- including museums and movie theaters -- and the suspension of religious services including funerals or weddings.