Churches to cancel services

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis delivers his contribution in the House of Assembly today. AHVIA J. CAMPBELL
Minnis, who was addressing the House of Assembly, said the pastors agreed to take this step during a meeting at his office earlier today.
“They all understand the situation that we face today,” Minnis said in the House of Assembly. “The pastors agree that we must, in order to come back and win this battle that we face, we must not make mistake. We might have to introduce harsh measures
“They are prepared to commence social distancing by cancelling their services and continuing their services via the internet.”
He commended the pastors for “putting country before self”. (source)